He’s the CM-in-waiting: Shatrughan on Tejashwi Yadav

As he walked out of a polling booth at St. Severin's School after casting his vote in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha called the Grand Alliance’s Tejashwi Yadav the CM-in-waiting.

“The people of Bihar have made up their mind to make Tejashwi the next chief minister of Bihar,” said Sinha at the centre near his Kadam Kuan home. His son Luv is contesting from the area, Bankipore, on a Congress ticket.

The father-son duo and their supporters said Tejashwi has the support of the youths of Bihar and that the youngsters want a change in the leadership of the state.

Expressing fears that EVMs could be “manipulated”, the senior Sinha asked their supporters to keep a tight vigil on the machines till November 8, the counting day.

Former chief minister and Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi cast her ballot at Bihar Veterinary College. “There is a wave of change. Tejashwi is young but he has the support of many experienced people. He will prove to be an able CM,” she said.

On his part, Tejashwi said people have developed a “dislike” for Nitish Kumar. He too got his finger inked at the same booth, where the family has been going since 1977. Lalu's younger brother who stays in a Grade IV staff quarter also voted.

Nitish Kumar went to the Raj Bhawan School across CM's bungalow to exercise his franchise. He didn’t respond to the media other than that “people should vote in large numbers”. Governor Fagu Chauhan too voted at the same centre.