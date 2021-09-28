'He's changing his ideology and party for political ambition': Bihar minister Mangal Pandey after Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday hit out at Communist Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar after he joined the Congress party today in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

The Bihar Minister recalling Begusarai Lok Sabha election when Kanhaiya Kumar had unsuccessfully contested the election as a CPI candidate and lost it to the BJP stalwart and Union minister Giriraj Singh said that the people had rejected Kanhaiya's ideology then.

Further commenting on Kanhaiya's defection to Congress he said that he is changing his ideology and party for political ambition but public doesn't vote for anyone's political ambition.

"He's going to a party that has been rejected by Bihar and is a sinking boat now," Mangal Pandey added.

Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP. Apart from him, Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party.

Bihar Congress in charge Bhakt Charan Das said induction of the two leaders will benefit the party.

Mevani, who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist. Mevani's entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after handpicking the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab, seen as a bold step by the party for wooing back the scheduled castes, traditionally considered the vote bank of the Congress.

However, the party suffered a fresh setback in the Punjab on Tuesday when state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:40 PM IST