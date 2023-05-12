 Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces

Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces

The on-duty woman constable, Pooja Jangid, witnessed the incident and immediately sprang into action.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces | FPJ

A female passenger who got stuck while boarding Indore Nizamuddin Express (Train No. 12415) at Indore railway station was safely rescued by an on-duty female police officer as part of Operation Jeevan Raksha on Thursday.

The incident involved the life-saving action of a female passenger aboard Train No. 12415, Indore Nizamuddin Express, at Indore railway station, as part of Operation Jeevan Raksha.

watch rescue video here:

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 dead, 1 injured in accident at BKC
article-image

No injuries reported

The passenger, identified as Sangeeta, was traveling from Indore to Mathura in the S-4 coach. While attempting to board the moving train, she slipped and fell from the train and the platform. The on-duty woman constable, Pooja Jangid, witnessed the incident and immediately sprang into action. She caught hold of Sangeeta and pulled her out of the gap between the train and the platform, ensuring her safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Read Also
MP bus accident: 'Criminal negligence', Kamal Nath questions govt's security arrangement after bus...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces

Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces

Kerala doctor murder: Resident doctors across Maharashtra wear black ribbons to condemn Dr Vandana...

Kerala doctor murder: Resident doctors across Maharashtra wear black ribbons to condemn Dr Vandana...

Gujarat: Dilapidated building collapses in Ahmedabad's Juhapura area, 3 rescued but several feared...

Gujarat: Dilapidated building collapses in Ahmedabad's Juhapura area, 3 rescued but several feared...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs to form SIT to probe teen girl's death in Kaliyaganj

West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs to form SIT to probe teen girl's death in Kaliyaganj

UP ULB Elections: Poor voter turnout in 2nd phase

UP ULB Elections: Poor voter turnout in 2nd phase