Heroic female cop rescues passenger from train mishap at Indore Railway station; video surfaces

A female passenger who got stuck while boarding Indore Nizamuddin Express (Train No. 12415) at Indore railway station was safely rescued by an on-duty female police officer as part of Operation Jeevan Raksha on Thursday.

No injuries reported

The passenger, identified as Sangeeta, was traveling from Indore to Mathura in the S-4 coach. While attempting to board the moving train, she slipped and fell from the train and the platform. The on-duty woman constable, Pooja Jangid, witnessed the incident and immediately sprang into action. She caught hold of Sangeeta and pulled her out of the gap between the train and the platform, ensuring her safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.