'Hero No. 1' Govinda Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of Eknath Shinde, Likely To Contest From Mumbai North West

Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | X/ANI

Putting an end to the speculations, actor Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday (March 28) and said that the move marked the ending of his political vanvaas (exile).

Rumours are strong that Govinda might contest from Mumbai Northwest constituency. However, an offical word on the same is awaited.

#WATCH | Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/vYu2qYDrlO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Govinda's comeback to politics

This is Govinda's second innings in politics. The actor had a brief stint earlier with the Congress party and had even defeated BJP's stalwart leader Ram Naik from Mumbai North constituency in 2004.

However, Govinda's love-affair with politics had ended abruptly in 2008 after he grew weary of active politics. The actor then tried to make a comeback in films but didn't find much success in his second stint as an actor in a Bollywood industry that had changed a lot compared to the times when he ruled the box office.