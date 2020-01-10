Here's how you can get deleted WhatsApp messages back

Have you ever deleted a message (or twenty) on WhatsApp, and then wished you could recover them?

In 2018, the messaging app brought in the option to delete messages, and many people breathed a sign of relief as they could now undo their typos and gaffes. But even as we adapted to it and now delete messages on a regular basis, sometimes it might be problematic.

Say for example, what happens if you accidentally delete an important message and want to get it back?

Well, the process isn't the easiest, but it can certainly be done.

There are two ways you can go about it.

Firstly, if you back your chats up on Google Drive or iCloud, you can simply uninstall your app, and then reinstall it using the same phone number. When the prompt comes up to 'restore' old chats from the cloud. Selecting that will restore your chats.

The second option is a tad bit more complicated. And unfortunately it works only for Android users.

Here are the steps:

1. Open Settings on your phone and then click on 'File Manager' > WhatsApp > database

Note that the WhatsApp folder can also be reached through the 'My Files' icon or a similar equivalent.

2. Once you find the file named as "msgstore.db.crypt12", rename it as "msgstore_BACKUP.db.crypt12"

You'll also see files named "msgstore-(year)-(month)-(date).1.db.crypt12". Select the most recent and rename it as "msgstore.db.crypt12".

3. Exiting this, go to Google Drive and tap on the top left menu.

4. Select 'Backups > Delete WhatsApp backup.

5. Uninstall the app and then reinstall it using the same account.

6. When you get the prompt, select "msgstore.db.crypt12" and then go to restore.

7. Wait for the back-up to complete.