Here’s how India’s first Cafe Coffee Day started in 1996 at Bengaluru

After 36 hours of intense search operation, the corpse of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-chairman VG Siddhartha, who went missing, was found on Wednesday, in the Netravati River in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Born to a family of coffee planters in Karnataka's Chikmagalur, Siddhartha set up India's first coffee chain CCD in Bengaluru in the year 1996. He opened the first CCD store in the same year at then Bangalore's busy Brigade Road. A cup of coffee and an hour of internet surfing used to cost Rs 100 at that time.