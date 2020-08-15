Here's all you need to know why #StopMediaLockdown is trending on Twitter

As India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today, several journalists on Twitter started a conversation on the "independence of media".

This came after the incidents of alleged assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and various cases filed by the police on journalists across India.

As several journalists started posting their thoughts on the issue, #StopMediaLockdown started trending on Twitter.

The Caravan magazine on Tuesday claimed that three of its journalists, including a woman, were assaulted by a mob in northeast Delhi, where they had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February.

Former NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan took wrote, "On this Independence Day, let us remember the value of an independent press. Attacks on journalists, intimidation of the media is not acceptable. Say yes to a free press. #IndependenceDay #StopMediaLockdown (sic)."

"Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air #StopMediaLockdown (sic)," wrote journalist and writer Rana Ayyub.

Check out the reactions here: