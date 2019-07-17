Heavy rain in Nepal leads to deluge in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday claimed that the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kosi and Bagmati rivers in neighbouring Nepal had led to flash floods in 12 districts of North Bihar.

After four hours of aerial survey of the flood affected areas, Nitish informed Bihar Assembly that the damages caused by the flash floods this week is more severe than the 1987 floods.

Problem compounded with the catchment areas of the rivers getting heavy rains — 400 per cent more than expected — in four days.

The Chief Minister said that "unprecedented heavy rains" in the catchment areas of rivers in Nepal since July 14 had caused inundation of 555 panchayats in 78 blocks of 12 districts in North Bihar.

Several river bridges have collapsed, 335 roads were damaged and over a dozen places, national highways breached, leading to suspension of road communication from the blocks to district headquarters, to the state capital and also to Nepal.

Nitish Kumar said 199 relief camps have been opened where 1.26 lakh flood-affected people are taking shelter. The government has arranged food and medicines for them in the relief camps. Nitish put the official death toll at 24 against unofficial sources claiming 50 deaths.

The Chief minister said there was the heaviest discharge of water from Kosi barrage — much higher than 1987 — leading to floods in Supaul, Saharasa and Arara districts. Heavy rains in catchment areas of Mahananda river led to floods in Purnia and Kishanganj districts.

Meanwhile, flood water entered district headquarters of Saran, Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts today. The offices and residences of the district magistrates concerned too have become waterlogged. Motihari, the district headquarters of West Champaran is knee deep in water.

By CHHAYA MISHRA