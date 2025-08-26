Heavy Rain In Jammu Kills 9, Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended; Rescue Operations Underway - VIDEO

@rishu_1809

Jammu: Nine people have reportedly lost their lives and over 10 houses have been damaged due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Heavy rains lashed Jammu in the past 24 hours, disrupting daily life.

Authorities confirmed that two people died when their house collapsed, while two others were killed in flash floods. A cloudburst has also been reported in the region. The district administration has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks and remain alert.

Traffic on National Highway 244, which connects Doda to Kishtwar, has been halted after a stretch of the road was washed away due to heavy rain, landslides, and shooting stones.

Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

Five people died in a landslide at Adhkwari on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route and 14 others were reportedly injured. A landslide struck Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi on Tuesday. The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended until further notice. Rescue operations are underway with the deployment of full manpower and machinery

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board posted on micro-blogging website X: “A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Schools Directed To Remain Shut

In view of the deteriorating situation, all government and private schools in the Jammu division have been directed to remain shut.

Jammu's divisional commissioner has also issued district-wise helpline numbers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trains Suspended

Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations on Tuesday due to the heavy rains. This included the Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat. The heavy downpour in Jammu has caused damage to bridges, disruption in traffic movement, and inundation of low-lying areas.

Several rivers, including Chenab, Ravi and Tawi, in the Jammu region are flowing near the danger mark.