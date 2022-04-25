Heatwave warning issued across South Bengal, temperature to hover around 45 degrees Celsius in some parts

Kolkata: Amidst rain in North Bengal, the MeT office on Monday said that South Bengal will continue witnessing heatwaves as there is no chance of any rainfall.

According to IMD director Sanjob Bandhopadhyay, there is no circulation that would bring rainfall to South Bengal.

“The moisture is normally captured by the hills that can trigger rainfall. This is why North Bengal is witnessing rainfalls. This month there is no chance of rainfall in South Bengal,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Bandhopadhyay also claimed that there are warnings of severe heatwaves across South Bengal for the next couple of days.

“Though in Kolkata and North and South 24 Parganas, the temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius but in other districts of South Bengal, the temperature will hover around 45 degrees,” mentioned the IMD director.

According to IMD sources, this year April is the warmest month for South Bengal in the last 112 years as no mango showers were seen this month.

According to several health experts, people should avoid venturing out during the afternoon due to sweltering heat as it can be detrimental to health.

“One should wear light clothes while venturing out and drink water several times in order to avoid heat strokes,” said several health experts.

However, at the time of reporting, an e-rickshaw driver at Howrah was reported dead due to excessive heat conditions.

On the other hand, the West Bengal High Secondary Board on Monday has instructed all the schools to keep ORS and normal drinking water and has also asked doctors to attend to the students during the board examinations.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:29 PM IST