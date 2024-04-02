Heatwave Alert In India: IMD Issues Advisory To States & Predicts Above Normal Temperature This Summer

IMD has already forecasted high temperatures in several states and thunderstorms with lightning and rainfall activity can occur in the Northeast part of India till April 7, 2024; however, except for some places, most of the regions are likely to be affected by the increase in April, May, and June.

Heatwave Predictions

According to the weather department, harsh summer can be seen in many states from April to June. These states are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana, Kerala, Telangana, and the western regions of Madhya Pradesh. Heatwaves can remain for eight days and are most likely to affect Kutch, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh this month.

Heatwave conditions occur when the temperature crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius. The weather department also issued an alert of high temperatures in Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. Hot temperatures come when El Nino becomes active in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

🚨 India to witness extreme heat from April to June. Worst impact of heat waves in April predicted for Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, Andhra. (IMD) — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 2, 2024

El Niño is a climate phenomenon characterised by unusual warming of the surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It significantly affects weather patterns and climate worldwide, and it also alters storm patterns in various regions. El Niño is a natural climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years.

What is El Nino Effect?

Country is anticipated to experience extreme #heatwave conditions in the upcoming two and half months. IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says longer number of heat wave days this summer in many areas of central, northern plains and southern part of the country. pic.twitter.com/18ZhbaYklK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 2, 2024

The opposite phase is called La Nina, which shows the cooling of sea surface water to normal water temperature in the same region. Due to the El Nino effect in the Pacific Ocean, many states in India can suffer from high temperature and humidity.