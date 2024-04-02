Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies, Mercury To Soar In Coming Days | File Photo

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Tuesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued clear weather throughout the day across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Conditions

Today's temperature forecast indicated a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with temperatures expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius on average throughout the day. Winds were anticipated to blow at a speed of 9.3 km/h, predominantly from the northerly direction.

Forecast For Coming Days

As for the week ahead, minimum temperatures were projected to gradually rise, reaching around 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday, maintaining at 25-26 degrees Celsius from Friday to Tuesday.

Humid Afternoons In Coming Days

High temperatures for the week are expected to range between 34-36°C on the Western Line, possibly reaching 37°C in some areas. Dadar and South Mumbai areas are also forecasted to experience highs near 32-33°C throughout the week, with humid afternoons anticipated.

IMD's Heatwave Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave outlook covering April to June, across Maharashtra. Mumbai is expected to witness a rise in temperatures over the next five days, according to IMD forecasts. Simultaneously, rain is anticipated in five districts of Maharashtra this coming Friday.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai was recorded at 180, categorised as 'Moderate' according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 50 and 100 are labeled 'satisfactory'. However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are classified as 'moderate', warranting caution.