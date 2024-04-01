Heatwave: IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures In Mumbai & Maharashtra, Urges Precautions | PTI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave outlook covering April to June, encompassing Maharashtra. Mumbai is expected to witness a rise in temperatures over the next five days, according to IMD forecasts. Simultaneously, rain is anticipated in five districts of Maharashtra this coming Friday.

The local forecast for Mumbai City and its suburbs indicates mainly clear skies for the next 24 to 48 hours, with maximum temperatures hovering around 35°C and minimum temperatures ranging from 24°C to 25°C.

Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD, reassured citizens, stating, "In the coming four days, Mumbai's temperature is expected to rise by 1-2 degrees. However, it will not escalate to a heatwave situation. Mumbaikars will be duly alerted if such conditions are anticipated." He further added that this week's temperatures are likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Seven districts in Maharashtra have been issued a yellow alert due to an increase in temperatures. Solapur, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad will experience warm night conditions on Tuesday, April 2nd. Additionally, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal are expected to face heatwave conditions in isolated pockets.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble stated, "In certain districts of Maharashtra, we have issued yellow alerts for the next five days. Solapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal may experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets. Moreover, due to wind discontinuity, there are chances of thunderstorms and lightning in areas under the yellow alert." Light rain is anticipated in Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad on April 5th, Friday, according to IMD forecasts.

The IMD has also provided forecast for the number of heatwave days across the country for the April to June 2024 season. During this period, above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the South Peninsula, Central India, East India, and the plains of Northwest India.

In April 2024, above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of the South Peninsula, adjoining Northwest Central India, some parts of East India, and the plains of Northwest India.

The scientist further stated, "From April to June, Maharashtra is expected to experience a rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius, with heatwaves anticipated for 3 to 4 days, including in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha."

"We urge citizens to take basic precautions during the summer season, avoid going out between 12 pm to 4 pm if not necessary, stay hydrated, wear suitable clothing, and seek medical attention promptly if feeling unwell due to heat or heatstroke," urged IMD Chief Sunil Kamble.

During heatwaves, vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure like power grids and transportation systems.

To mitigate these risks, authorities must take proactive measures, including providing access to cooling centers, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to reduce urban heat island effects. These efforts are crucial for safeguarding public health and minimizing the adverse impacts of heatwaves.