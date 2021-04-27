Heartbreaking! Woman dies in auto-rickshaw outside Delhi Covid-19 facility; son fought to check her into facility

In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a man's mother died of COVID-19 inside an auto rickshaw as her son struggled to find a bed at a Delhi covid facility. Her son was seen weeping outside the facility on the footpath. For hours, he had fought to check her into the facility so she could get urgent treatment.

As per NDTV report, Mukul Vyas, 28, had brought his mother this morning to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Care Centre in south Delhi operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The gates did not open.

Three hours later, Kiran Vyas, 52, died in the auto in which her sons had brought her. Mukul's brother was seen pumping her chest, trying to revive her, but it was too late.

"They killed my mother. Where will I take her now? I stood here and waited for hours. They kept asking me to complete formalities - message, WhatsApp... I kept yelling and crying for help but no one came. Now my mother is dead," said a weeping Mukul.