Heart-breaking: Rhinoceros, who was found resting on a highway in Assam, dies

A rhinoceros from Kaziranga National Park, who earlier had strayed out at Bandardubi area and was found resting on the National Highway-37 in Assam, was found dead on Friday.
"With profound grief, we would like to inform you all that the rhino which has been straying at Bandardubi area since 17th July and drawn the attention of all concerned public was found dead at about 11 am on 24/07/2020 at the edge of Deopani River inside NP by the staff of Dusuti camp", Kaziranga National Park officials said in a tweet.
The cause of death of rhino is ascertained as old aged sickness. "All available veterinary care was resorted to ailing rhino. We lost him inspite of our best effort and care. Finally, we would like to thank @nagaonpolice, CWRC team, NGOs, Local media, Local community and all other people who gave immense support and wishes for him, since the day he strayed out," park officials tweeted.
The rhino had strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park near the Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range in Assam and was spotted near the NH37 highway, taking rest in middle of the road. The incident took place after severe flooding was reported in Assam.
The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed forest staff and police standing guard and carefully allowing vehicular traffic to pass the area without disturbing the exhausted animal.
The rhino was later taken back to the Kaziranga National Park. “He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety. Thank you, everyone, for the support,” the park tweeted.
After the video went viral, many had said that they felt bad for the animal affected by the floods and urged that mitigation measures must be adopted soon. Some also lauded the Kaziranga National Park officials for helping the rhino.
