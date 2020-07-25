Heart-breaking: Rhinoceros, who was found resting on a highway in Assam, dies

The cause of death of rhino is ascertained as old aged sickness. "All available veterinary care was resorted to ailing rhino. We lost him inspite of our best effort and care. Finally, we would like to thank @nagaonpolice, CWRC team, NGOs, Local media, Local community and all other people who gave immense support and wishes for him, since the day he strayed out," park officials tweeted.

The rhino had strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park near the Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range in Assam and was spotted near the NH37 highway, taking rest in middle of the road. The incident took place after severe flooding was reported in Assam.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed forest staff and police standing guard and carefully allowing vehicular traffic to pass the area without disturbing the exhausted animal.