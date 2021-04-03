Health update: President Ram Nath Kovind shifted out of ICU in AIIMS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS today, ANI reported.

As per the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, his health has been improving continuously and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.

Kovind, 75, had on Tuesday undergone cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi).

Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort a week before.