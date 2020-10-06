Health minister Harsh Vardhan rubbishes reports of taking 'personal cognisance' of Sushant Singh Ratjput's death

This comes a media report claimed that the minister will 'look into the flip-flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta', Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS who ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death probe.

For the unversed, the AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said last week, saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

However, on Monday, the AIIMS said in a statement, "A medical board was constituted by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

"The medical board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the medical board would have to be obtained from the CBI," it said.

The statement follows certain media reports questioning the outcome of the medical board's examination and Dr Gupta's comments ruling out murder.

