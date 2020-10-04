'Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team': Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on AIIMS report

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.

The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.