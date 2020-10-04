'Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team': Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on AIIMS report

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Sunday said that he will be requesting the Central Bureau of Investigation's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case. This comes a day after sources said that the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".
Senior advocate Vikas Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned."
The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.
According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.
The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.
The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.
The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.
The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.
The CBI grilled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.
(With inputs from IANS)
