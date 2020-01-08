'He is the past, should leave JNU': Chidambaram advises JNU VC to leave university

New Delhi: A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar advised students to "make a new beginning and put the past behind," former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that Kumar should follow his own advise and leave JNU.

"The VC of JNU wants students to 'put the past behind'. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU," Chidambaram tweeted.

Kumar on Tuesday termed January 5 violence as "unfortunate" and stated that violence is not a solution. He said that the administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University.