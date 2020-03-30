'He is delusional': Twitter reacts to Rajiv Gauba's statement on coronavirus lockdown

On Monday, the government said that there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came into force on March 24 midnight.
The Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said, "I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown." After which, netizens took to Twitter to express what they think about Rajiv Gauba's statment.
One user said, "Maintaining suspense till 8PM might be your only KRA, but please 'plan' too." While other user said, "Just for a day for a while to make you all feel better."
Here’s what Twitterati had to say:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on March 25, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister later apologised for the difficulties that the poor, especially migrant workers, have been facing due to the lockdown which was announced 4-hours before it came into effect. Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.
(Inputs from Agencies)
