'He does Hindu-Muslim every day': Day after receiving notice, Mamata Banerjee says EC should summon PM Modi for divisive politics

Kolkata: A day after getting notice from Election Commission, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her public rally claimed that even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be summoned by EC for dividing people by religious lines.

“It hardly matters even if 10 showcause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote together, there will be no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day so why is EC not taking action?,” slammed the Chief Minister.

Once again slamming the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TMC supremo once again alleged that the ECI is being run by him.

Notably, the notice sent to Mamata Banerjee on April 7 by the Election Commission had sought an explanation from the TMC supremo, failing which the Election Commission will ‘take a decision without further reference to you’.