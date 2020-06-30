'He came on LIVE to flex his beard': Twitter is in awe of PM Narendra 'Dumbledore' Modi's new look

While speaking of the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi hailed India's progress compared to the rest of the world. However, he pointed out that once the lockdown has lifted, people have gone back to the old ways. "This is a matter of concern. We had taken all precautions during the lockdown and now we have to take all necessary precautions, particularly those living in containment zones," the PM said.

PM Modi said those not adhering to rules will be penalised, he said. "It is your responsibility to take necessary precautions. Remember, nobody is above the law. Not the village sarpanch nor the prime minister of the country," he said, even addressing how Bulgaria's prime minister was fined for not wearing a mask.

PM Modi added that during the lockdown, the top priority of the country was to ensure that the poor had fuel to cook food. "Be it central government, state governments, civil society, everyone has ensured that the poor don't go hungry," PM Modi said.

India and its people are taking timely decisions and has brought the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana as soon as possible. "This scheme will go on till November where people will get 5 kg wheat and rice, as well as kilo of channa. Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on this programme. If we incorporate the last three months of spending, then it would be Rs 1.5 lakh crore spent," the PM said.

Speaking on the One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme, PM Modi said that the same ration card can be used by migrants who move from one part of the country to another for a better life. These individuals need not make a second ration card, according to the scheme.

While speaking about the taxpayers, PM Modi hailed those individuals religiously paying taxes and said, "You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis."

Stressing on the need to keep all social distancing norms in place, PM Modi added that the need of the hour was to stay safe.