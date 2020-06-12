NaMo beard Vs RaGa hair - decoding PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's quarantine look

As salons and spas continue to remain shut, courtesy the lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have been sporting their ‘quarantine look’ on social media. From long locks, clean shaven heads, to quirky beards and ‘unwanted’ body hair; grooming has evolved into a new ball game altogether.

That being said, our political leaders haven’t been an exception to this evolution. Two of India’s cardinal personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi have displayed some serious style ethos in times of social distancing.

Rahul Gandhi’s hair

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns rocked a new hairstyle. The side-swept bands, curling on the edges and giving him a soft and natural ‘boy next door’ look has the internet chirping.

Some might call his approach as ‘champu’ – the typical hairdo made by Indian moms on their kids using excessive oil; fashion forwards may consider it as something short of a sleek look, set with his private collection of luxury hair wax.

Whatever the reason may be, it does make RaGa look totally hip. Not to mention, the formal shirt addition that makes him look like a protagonist straight out a soap opera.

The overall social media verdict aided by the hair, suggests that many are smitten by Rahul’s approach in terms of his work during the global crisis. As filmmaker Anubhav Sinha stated, “He isn’t as pappu as we were made to believe.”