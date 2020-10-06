'Have to look after my mother': Rahul Gandhi shuts down questions over absence in Parl during passage of Farm Bills

However, upon being questioned by a reporter, Gandhi was quick to shut down critics.

"My mother had gone for a medical checkup and my sister couldn't go with her because some members of our staff had COVID-19. So that is why I was with my mother....helping her through a medical checkup. I'm her son also after all...and I have to look after my mother," he told the reporter.

For the uninitiated, Sonia Gandhi had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The two had returned on September 22.