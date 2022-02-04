'Have no objections with the law doing its work': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after nephew's arrest

After his nephew's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he has no objections with the law doing its work.

"We have no objections with the law doing its work...," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge termed the arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey as "political" and said it is being done "to create pressure".

"It is a political arrest and it is being done to create pressure. If action had to be taken against someone, it should have been done over four-five months, not in one single day. It is being done purposely. Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM, they want to hassle and demoralise him," Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday evening arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar after day-long questioning.

Honey was being questioned at ED's office at Jalandhar. ED arrested Honey under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is likely to be produced later in the day before a Special Court at Mohali.

ED's action came around 20 days after it seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:37 PM IST