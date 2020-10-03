Hathras: UP police chief and top govt official meet victim's family

Uttar Pradesh's Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi met Hathras victim's family on Saturday.

Both of the officials would be submitting their report to the chief minister upon returning, a government spokesperson said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed senior officials, including the additional chief secretary (home) and DGP to Hathras, to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim.

After returning from there they will be submitting a report on the entire incident to the chief minister.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a Hathras village on September 14. She was taken to Aligarh hospital in a serious condition from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died.

The incident led to nationwide outrage with political parties staging protests and demonstrations.