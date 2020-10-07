Hathras Horror: BJP leader Ranjeet Srivastava's 'must have called boyfriend to the field' comment sparks Twitter outrage

BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Ranjeet Srivastava, has sparked outrage on Twitter for his "shameful" comments in connection with the Hathras alleged gang-rape case. In the video going viral on social media, Srivastava has alleged that the 19-year-old Dalit girl "must have called her boyfriend to the field".

"The victim must have called the boy to the field because they were having an affair. This news is already out on social media and news channels. She must have got caught after that." However, the BJP leader did not stop there. He claimed that "such women are found dead in a few specific spots".

"Such girls are found dead in only some places. They will be found dead in sugarcane, corn and millet fields or in bushes, gutters or forests. Why are they never found dead in paddy or wheat fields?" he asked.

Srivastava goes on to defend the four men accused of the crime, saying they should be released from prison till the CBI files a charge sheet in the case. "I can say with guarantee these boys are innocent. If they are not released in time, they will keep facing mental harassment. Who will return their lost youth? Will the government give them compensation?" he demanded.

Watch Video: