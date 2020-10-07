Hathras Case: Journalist, three others who were arrested from Mathura by UP Police charged with UAPA

Journalist Siddique Kappan from Kerala and three others who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh while on their way to Hathras, have now been charged with UAPA and sedition. In the FIR, UP Police charged them with Section 17 of the UAPA that deals with raising funds for a terrorist act, reported NDTV.

Earlier, four people including a journalist from Kerala were arrested from Mathura for their alleged links with the Popular Front of India that, police said that it is a threat to peace in society.

"Investigations into all angles, based on the information received from the preliminary interrogation of four people arrested by the Mathura police on Monday night, have started," said UP's ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday.