Hathras Case: SIT gets 10 day extension to submit probe report to CM

The Hathras incident had taken place on September 14, with the girl in question succumbing to her injuries about two weeks later. Since then, numerous accounts have sprung up of what exactly had transpired, with accusing fingers being pointed to both the victim and her family as well as the arrested individuals. Others still have launched a scathing attack at the Yogi Adityanath led UP government.

Amid this confusion, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe, urging the Supreme Court in an affidavit on Tuesday to direct a CBI investigation monitored by the SC. Calling it a "vicious campaign" to defame the Yogi Adityanath led government, the affidavit alleges that vested interests are attempting to ascribe motive to derail a fair probe.

The SIT had begun its investigations on Sunday, arriving at the victim's residence to record the statements of the family. At the time, media and any politically affiliated people had been denied entry into the area. This embargo was later lifted, with Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi being some of the notable visitors.