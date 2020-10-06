Babri verdict, intel on large scale violence: UP govt justifies late-night cremation of Hathras victim in SC

A case of alleged gang-rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has triggered nation-wide condemnation. Both the incident itself and the local administration's subsequent acts, such as cremating the victim in the dead of the night and later, barring entry into the village for some time has led to increasing outrage. As the clamour for justice grows, the Uttar Pradesh government had recently recommended a CBI probe into the case.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sat down to hear a writ petition that sought a CBI or SIT probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge. As per an ANI update, the Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit before the apex court stating that it must direct a CBI investigation monitored by the SC. Calling it a "vicious campaign" to defame the Yogi Adityanath led government, the affidavit alleges that vested interests are attempting to ascribe motive to derail a fair probe.