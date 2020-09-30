Hathras gang-rape: Family claims 'forced' to perform last rites, officials deny -- what we know so far

The body of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, was cremated at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

She was first admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. However, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time.

“The ambulance is on the main road; police are not letting us take the body inside the house. They have switched on the lights of the cremation ground and are forcing us to perform her last rites right now. We don’t want to cremate her in the middle of the night; we want to take her home," the victim’s brother said at 1 am.

The victim was cremated at around 3 am. Speaking to the Indian Express, the brother said, “It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us."

"Police have forcibly taken the body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," the brother of the victim told PTI.

Another kin said the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, mainly relatives and others from their neighbourhood, to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits.

The victim's brother also said that the administration is putting them under a lot of pressure. "We don't trust the local police, there should be judicial investigation," he said. "We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security," he added.