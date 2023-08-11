 Haryana Violence: Hate Speeches Vitiate Atmosphere, Nobody Can Accept Them, Supreme Court Says
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Violence: Hate Speeches Vitiate Atmosphere, Nobody Can Accept Them, Supreme Court Says

Haryana Violence: Hate Speeches Vitiate Atmosphere, Nobody Can Accept Them, Supreme Court Says

The top court made the observations when hearing a plea over alleged "blatant hate speeches" calling for killing members of a particular community.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File

Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech.

The top court was hearing a plea over alleged "blatant hate speeches" calling for killing members of a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana where recent communal clashes claimed six lives.

'All communities are responsible'

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions and inform it about the committee by August 18.

"There has to be harmony and comity between the communities. All the communities are responsible. The problem of hate speech is not good and nobody can accept it," the bench observed.

The top court also directed the petitioner to collate all the material, including video and submit to the nodal officers appointed in pursuance to its October 21, 2022 judgement.

CCTV cameras, police and paramilitary forces to be deployed

The application, filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, has referred to the August 2 order of the apex court which said, "We hope and trust that the state governments and police will ensure that no hate speeches irrespective of the identity are made against any community and there is no physical violence or damage to the properties."

Observing that hate speeches vitiate the atmosphere, the top court had said that wherever required, adequate police force or paramilitary force would be deployed and the authorities, including the police, will use CCTV cameras installed or record/make video recording in all sensitive areas.

Read Also
Schools Reopen In Haryana's Nuh District Today After Being Shut Due To Violence, Visuals Surface
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Modi Wants Manipur To Burn, Sitting Shamelessly And Laughing In Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Tears Into...

Modi Wants Manipur To Burn, Sitting Shamelessly And Laughing In Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Tears Into...

'Fake News': BJP Trashes Reports Of 'Surprise Alliance' With SDPI In Karnataka Panchayat Polls

'Fake News': BJP Trashes Reports Of 'Surprise Alliance' With SDPI In Karnataka Panchayat Polls

Haryana Violence: Hate Speeches Vitiate Atmosphere, Nobody Can Accept Them, Supreme Court Says

Haryana Violence: Hate Speeches Vitiate Atmosphere, Nobody Can Accept Them, Supreme Court Says

Himachal Crime: 2 Brothers From Jalandhar Stabbed To Death On Road; Gruesome Video Surfaces

Himachal Crime: 2 Brothers From Jalandhar Stabbed To Death On Road; Gruesome Video Surfaces

WATCH: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Singh Suspension Extended

WATCH: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Singh Suspension Extended