Schools Reopen In Haryana's Nuh District Today After Being Shut Due To Violence, Visuals Surface

Schools Reopen In Haryana's Nuh | ANI

Nuh: Schools have reopened in Haryana's Nuh on Friday after remaining shut for 10 days due to communal violence that broke in the district. All educational institutions are reopening after july 31st. Visuals are surfacing on the micro blogging app X, formerly Twitter in which students could be seen going to schools. Principal, Model Sanskriti Sr. Sec. School, Ravinder Jain says, "Some students of the primary section have come however the higher-grade students are not coming. Students who are participating in the 15th of August program have also come. This is a good move by the administration."

#WATCH | Principal, Model Sanskriti Sr. Sec. School, Ravinder Jain says, "Some students of the primary section have come however the higher grade students are not coming. Students who are participating in the 15th August program have also come. This is a good move by the… pic.twitter.com/QsjdysgPHL — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

In an order issued on Thursday, Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said, "In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

"Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period," it stated.

(with ANI inputs)