Haryana stops Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for Govt employees and pensioners till July 2021

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 induced economic crisis has compelled the Haryana government to freeze Dearness Allowances to state government employees and Dearness Relief to its pensioners at current rate till July next year, an official statement by the Haryana Finance Department said.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable to Haryana Government employees and Dearness Relief to Haryana government pensioners, due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid," the statement by the ministry said on Monday.

The state government further announced that the additional instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, which were due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, also would not be paid. It, however, added that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be continued to be paid at current rate of 17 per cent.

"As and when the decision to release the future instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from July 1, 2021 is taken by the government, the rates of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief as effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021. No arrears for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021, shall be paid," it further said.