Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet saved Rishabh Pant's life

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was saved by the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus, when he met with an accident early Friday morning.

As per the tweet by Principal Secretary (Transport) Haryana Navdeep Virk, name of the driver is Sushil and of the conductor is Paramjeet. Both of them are from Panipat Depot.

Exemplary conduct and presence of mind by Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet from Panipat Depot, who were the first at @RishabhPant17 accident site and helped him.



Well done 👍🏻

The 14-second CCTV footage of the accident, which surfaced online showed that his speeding car collided with the iron barrier on the roadside, before catching fire.

The driver and the conductor acted promptly and called 112 immediately after the collision.

The police sent Pant to the hospital and informed his mother.

SSP Ajay Singh, who took him to the hospital in his vehicle, said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother about his health following the Indian batter's horrific road accident.

According to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

(With inputs from ANI)

