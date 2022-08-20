e-Paper Get App

Haryana, Punjab together agree to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhawant Mann (R) and Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala (R) |

The Haryana and Punjab governments have together agreed to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

After the implementation of the name, the airport will be known as 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh' airport.

The agreement was reached during a meeting held between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today | Photo: ANI

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)

