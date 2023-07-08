Haryana Police Guns Down Younger Brother Of Shooter Accused In Sidhu Moosewala Murder In Panipat; Another Gang Member Injured |

Haryana: In a police encounter in Panipat district, Raka, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, a shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was killed. The encounter occurred during an altercation between a police force of the CIA Team Two and the miscreants.

Deatils On The Encounter

The encounter took place around 9 pm on Friday night in the Samalkha police station area. The miscreants, travelling in a silver car without a number plate, were pursued by the CIA Team Two of Panipat Police. When the miscreants reached Dhodpur Mod on Narayana Road, they opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action.

Raka Killed, Another Associate Injured

During the exchange of gunfire, one miscreant was killed on the spot, while the other sustained a leg injury. The deceased miscreant was identified as Rakesh, also known as Raka, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji. The injured miscreant, Praveen, alias Sonu Jat, was immediately taken to the civil hospital, and due to his critical condition, he was later transferred to Rohtak PGI.

Raka & Brother Fauji's Criminal Background

Raka, a 32-year-old resident of Sisana village in Sonipat, had been implicated in two extortion cases in Panipat and Kurukshetra. Priyavrat Fauji, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, was previously employed in the army but left his position in 2015. After joining forces with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Fauji's involvement in a murder case drew significant attention. Following his arrest, he was imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Fauji's Extortion Treats From Jail

Despite his confinement, Fauji remained active in criminal activities. Just last month, he allegedly demanded a 50 lakh extortion payment from a dairy operator in Panipat while still incarcerated.