Haryana: Narcotics Worth Over ₹101 Crore Destroyed On International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, narcotics worth over ₹101 crore were destroyed in Haryana on Monday.

Drugs worth over ₹25 crore were destroyed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion in Panchkula alone, and these narcotics included 35 kg of poppy husk, 4 kg of heroin, 500 grams of smack, 6 kg of charas, 21 kg of opium, and more than 1.75 lakh pills, capsules and injections synthetic drugs.

Tightening noose around those involved in smuggling of drugs

Interacting with the media persons after the event held at village Bagwala in district Panchkula, the chief minister, who was accompanied by home minister Anil Vij besides several top officials, said that directions had been given to the police to tighten noose around all those involved in the smuggling of drugs.

"Apart from this, after consulting the chief ministers of the neighbouring states, a strategy has been chalked out to take a joint action against drug peddlers", he said and added that Dabwali town of Sirsa of Haryana, bordering Punjab, had also been made a new police district, which would start functioning from August 15.

Khattar said that since several religious heads and social institutions had also been coming forward to work with the state government to eliminate the drug menace, Haryana would soon become a drug-free state.

CM launches state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign

The chief minister also launched a state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign at a programme organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, at Panchkula.

Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said that under the drug-free Haryana campaign, a multi-pronged strategy would be adopted to break the network of drugs. He urged the people of the state, and social and religious institutions to work together with determination under this state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign to build a drug-free Haryana.

The chief minister said that social institutions, particularly from the affected areas from Sirsa to Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula had been invited to Monday’s programme and that he was happy that many heads of social and religious fora, representatives of various NGOs, de-addiction centres and various ‘Khaps’ had come to attend this programme.

Khattar further stated that a new task force would be soon constituted under the "Nasha Mukt Haryana’’ campaign which would comprise members from all social and religious organisations, government representatives, police personnel, and representatives of concerned departments. He said that an inter-state drug secretariat had been established at Panchkula and software "Hawk" had been developed to keep a record of the database of illegal activities.

