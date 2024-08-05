Haryana Medical Blunder: Doctors Perform Surgery On Woman's Left Kidney After Detecting Stone In Right In Rewari | Pexels

Rewari: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a case has been filed against a doctor at a private hospital for performing the wrong operation on a woman. There are reports that the doctors operated the woman's left kidney after diagnosing a kidney stone on her right kidney in Haryana's Rewari.

Ajay Kumar Rathi, from Rathawas village in Gurugram, said in the complaint to the police that on February 13, 2024, his wife Guddi Bai had stomach pain, after which she was admitted to a private hospital on Bawal Road in the city.

Following the doctor's advice, an ultrasound was done. She was then moved to another private hospital, where doctors diagnosed a kidney stone on the right side.

The doctor recommended surgery, which was done the next day. She was discharged two days later. Four days after returning home, they saw in the discharge summary that the surgery was performed on the left side.

The next day, Ajay went back to the hospital and asked the doctor why the surgery was done on the left side when the stone was on the right. At first, the doctor said the report might have been wrong, but later admitted that there was a mistake. The police have now registered a case.

Medicine was also not given properly

Guddi's family has also accused the hospital staff of neglecting to give proper medication after the surgery. Guddi was discharged two days after the operation and told to come back for a check-up in 5-6 days. When Ajay looked at the discharge report at home, he discovered that the surgery was done on Guddi's left kidney instead of the right one. He informed the hospital staff, who initially said there might be a mistake in the report. Ajay then took Guddi back to the hospital, where the doctor did another ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scan but did not give the report.

Offer of Free Surgery

On February 23, Ajay Kumar met with Dr Ashok again. The doctor insisted there was no mistake and that the surgery was done correctly. Ajay asked why they operated on the left kidney when the problem was with the right one. To cover up the mistake, the doctor offered a free surgery on the right kidney, but Ajay refused. Ajay said that Dr. Ashok Gupta's negligence put his wife's life at risk and caused significant mental distress to their family.

This incident happened five months ago, but based on the family's statement, a complaint was filed against the doctor and hospital at the City Police Station on Sunday.

Police said that after receiving the complaint, they contacted the civil hospital. The medical board's investigation confirmed that the left kidney was operated on instead of the right due to the doctor's negligence. A case has been registered against the doctor and hospital, and further action is being taken.