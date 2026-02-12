Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala

X, File Image

A 24-year-old woman lost her life after an allegedly drunk police officer rammed his car into an e-rickshaw near Kali Paltan Bridge in Haryana’s Ambala. The victim fell out of the vehicle during the collision and was then run over, leading to her death.

Incident Sparks Public Outrage

According to a report published by Hindi news portal Aaj Tak, the shocking incident triggered massive outrage among locals. Enraged residents gathered at the spot, detained the accused police officer and later handed him over to the authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Bajaj. She was immediately rushed to Ambala Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Eyewitnesses Claim Cop Was Drunk

According to the news Aaj Tak news report, Eyewitnesses present at the scene alleged that the police officer was heavily intoxicated and driving at a high speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the e-rickshaw. The impact of the collision caused Nikita to fall onto the road, after which she was run over by the car.

Bystanders quickly intervened, apprehended the accused and took him to the police station.

According to other media reports, the victim’s family has been protesting outside Ambala Civil Hospital, where her body was brought after the accident. The family has blamed the alleged drunk police officer and is holding him responsible for the incident.

At the time of publishing this report, the police have not issued any official statement.