 Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala

Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala

A 24-year-old woman was killed after an allegedly drunk police officer rammed his car into an e-rickshaw near Kali Paltan Bridge in Haryana’s Ambala. The impact caused her to fall onto the road, where she was run over. Locals detained the accused officer, while the victim’s family protested outside the hospital. Police investigation is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
X, File Image

A 24-year-old woman lost her life after an allegedly drunk police officer rammed his car into an e-rickshaw near Kali Paltan Bridge in Haryana’s Ambala. The victim fell out of the vehicle during the collision and was then run over, leading to her death.

Incident Sparks Public Outrage

According to a report published by Hindi news portal Aaj Tak, the shocking incident triggered massive outrage among locals. Enraged residents gathered at the spot, detained the accused police officer and later handed him over to the authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Bajaj. She was immediately rushed to Ambala Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

FPJ Shorts
NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority & Others
NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority & Others
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance

Eyewitnesses Claim Cop Was Drunk

According to the news Aaj Tak news report, Eyewitnesses present at the scene alleged that the police officer was heavily intoxicated and driving at a high speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the e-rickshaw. The impact of the collision caused Nikita to fall onto the road, after which she was run over by the car.

Read Also
Haryana News: Several Schools In Ambala Receive Bomb Threats, Authorities On High Alert
article-image

Bystanders quickly intervened, apprehended the accused and took him to the police station.

According to other media reports, the victim’s family has been protesting outside Ambala Civil Hospital, where her body was brought after the accident. The family has blamed the alleged drunk police officer and is holding him responsible for the incident.

At the time of publishing this report, the police have not issued any official statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala
Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
Landmark SC Verdict: Assam Govt Wins Historic Victory, Gains Full Right To Evict Forest Land...
Landmark SC Verdict: Assam Govt Wins Historic Victory, Gains Full Right To Evict Forest Land...
Assam Election 2026: 2.43 Lakh Names Deleted From Final Electoral Roll, Over 4.78 Lakh Dead Voters...
Assam Election 2026: 2.43 Lakh Names Deleted From Final Electoral Roll, Over 4.78 Lakh Dead Voters...
2-Day National Conference By CBI And I4C Charts Roadmap To Dismantle Cyber Fraud Networks
2-Day National Conference By CBI And I4C Charts Roadmap To Dismantle Cyber Fraud Networks