Haryana Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 20; One More Held

Chandigarh: With two more deaths in the spurious liquor case of Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, the toll in the hooch tragedy has jumped to 20.

Meanwhile, the district police spokesperson said that with the arrest of one more accused, Rajesh Kumar, the total number of arrested persons in the case had risen to 13. Police said Rajesh was brother of Sushil, also one of the deceased, who had reportedly taken spurious liquor from Rajesh.

It may be recalled that Haryana Congress which assailed the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government, has already suspended one of its Yamunanagar (urban) leader, Mange Ram, for his alleged links in the case.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan who met the families of victims in Yamunanagar on Monday said Mange Ram, who was a state Congress committee delegate had been suspended and a report, sent to the party high command.

Reacting to Congress remarks, Haryana home minister Anil Vij hit back at the allegations levelled by Congress leaders on the government in the Yamunanagar liquor case and said that while the state government had arrested the accused in this case, the accused were never arrested during their (Congress), regime. Vij said that action was being taken on every lead in the case and most of the accused have been arrested.

AAP slams BJP-JJP govt

Meanwhile, state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poll campaign president Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday rued that several families of Yamunanagar mourned during festival days and Diwali because of the death of over 20 villagers due to the spurious liquor. He accused the ruling government of failure in checking the rampant sale of spurious liquor which was a commonplace in the state.

