Haryana govt to include verses of Gita in school syllabus from next session

Yamunanagar (Haryana): Haryana education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar on Monday said that the state government will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books from the next session.

Speaking to ANI here, he said, "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that we will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books. We will soon finish the work and include them in the syllabus from the next session." The minister said that the decision will motivate people and also help society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:10 AM IST