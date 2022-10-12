Haryana govt stops cough syrup production by Maiden Pharma after WHO flags issues |

Haryana's government on Wednesday stopped the production of cough syrups by Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited. The development comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged issues following the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij told ANI that samples of three drugs that were mentioned by the WHO from Sonipat's pharmaceutical company were sent to the Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. "The reports are not in yet, Action will be taken after that," he said.

Vij further added that after the Central and Haryana State Drug Department conducted a joint inspection, over 12 flaws were found. "Keeping this in mind, it has been decided that the total production shall be stopped, and a notice has been given," the Health Minister added.

State drug officials outlined 12 specific points of violation. They have also issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals as to why their manufacturing license may not be cancelled.

The company has to reply to the show cause notice by November 14.

Indian ministry sources told NDTV that launched in November 1990, Maiden manufactured and exported the syrup only to the Gambia.

Several drugs manufactured by the pharmaceutical company were found to be subpar in four states. Vietnam had earlier banned the company in 2011.