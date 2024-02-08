Haryana Government On High Alert, Takes Measures For Law & Order Ahead of Farmers' Delhi March On February 13

Police personnel stand guard at the Delhi-Noida border as farmers march towards the national capital to stage a protest, in New Delhi on Thursday, February 8, 2024. | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana government was on full alert and had made adequate measures to maintain law and order situation at any cost in view of farmers’ Delhi march on February 13, the state home minister Anil Vij said here on Thursday.

Interacting with the newspersons after the meeting held by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with him, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and other top officials, Vij said that all aspects of the law and order situation arising in the wake of the said farmers stir were discussed in the meeting.

On the question of the volume of likely participation of the farmers in the said stir, Vij said though the state government had its own inputs and had made elaborate arrangements to meet any exigency accordingly, Punjab government had not yet given any information about how many farmers would be coming from there, when and how.

Earlier in the day, Kapur had also told newspersons that adequate measures were in place while the state had also been allotted some companies of the para-military forces to deal with the situation.

Police bandobast

Meanwhile, the Haryana police had started making arrangements to meet any exigencies at different places in the state which included stocking up of barricades, concrete blocks, barbed wires, sandbags, besides other items to stop the farmers’ march.

Notably, the farmers are said to have planned to move towards Delhi from Ambala through Shambhu barrier, Khanauri-Jind border and Dabwali border in Haryana from Punjab.

It may be recalled that the several farm unions which have been gearing up for the said Delhi march to press upon the Centre to accept their long-pending demands including MSP guarantee, loan waiver and pension, have also been asking the activists to load ration, blankets, tents, water, items for community kitchen (``langar’’) and medicines etc in their tractor trolleys, as the stir could stretch long.

Alleging that the Haryana police had already started asking farmers not to take part in the said stir, several farmers held that the government should not stop them from reaching Delhi as they would reach there at any cost and they now had ample experience of their stir in 2020.

Notably, a large number of farmers from Punjab and Haryana had reached Delhi border in 2020 after breaking all the barriers and held a year-long protest at Singhu (Haryana) and Ghazipur (UP) borders on the outskirts of Delhi till the three farm laws were repealed.