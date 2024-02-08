Haryana: Congress Plans No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-JJP Government In Budget Session

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

The Congress legislators on Wednesday decided to bring the no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government for, what they held, its failure on all fronts, in the upcoming budget session, likely to begin from February 20.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda told newspersons after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that the party had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in this session raising the issues of various scams including cooperatives, Ayushman, mining and FPO, during the session.

The Congress would also seek answers from the government on issues like increasing unemployment in the state, irregularities in Skill Employment Corporation, sending youth to war zones in Israel, giving priority to outsiders in Haryana's recruitment and recruitment scams.

Apart from this, the Congress would also raise issues like increasing drug abuse, stoppage of scholarship for SC-BC children, schemes for SCs, falling level of education, condition of farmers, damage caused by inclement weather, compensation for damage caused by flood, irregularities family identity card, bad condition of roads and minority issues. He said responsibilities have been assigned to MLAs on different issues. Adjournment and calling attention motions will be given in the House by the MLAs.

Speaking on the increasing incidents of extortion and firing in the state, Hooda said the BJP-JJP government had pushed the law and order system in the state in a state of complete collapse.

Meanwhile, for the record, the BJP which had come to power with a majority in 2014 with 47 legislators in the House of 90 members, could garner 41 seats post 2019 polls. It thus got the support of JJP which had 10 MLAs as well as seven independent candidates. There is an MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and one from Indian National Lok Dal.

Congress is the principal opposition party with 30 members.