'Haryana Achieves Remarkable 30% Growth In GST Collection Over Last 4 Years,' Says Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that starting from March 1, 2024, the country liquor would not be sold in plastic bottles in the state. This move makes Haryana the first state in the country to impose such a ban.

Addressing newspersons here, Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of excise and taxation department, held that the state had recorded a 30% increase in GST collection over the past four years, with the state government already achieving a 16% growth this financial year, resulting in the collection of Rs 32,456 crores as tax. Despite initially setting a target of Rs 36,000 crores for GST collection, he expressed confidence in meeting the target in time.

Stating that in the excise year 2019-2020, the state government received Rs 6,361 crore in excise duty tax. In the previous year – 2023 -, until July, the excise tax collection reached Rs 9,687 crore, and as of January 28, 2024, it had already reached Rs 9,232 crore, he held that though the target for this excise year was Rs 10,500 crores, he was confident that by the completion of the excise year, the state government would receive tax of Rs 11,500 crores, much more than the target.

Dushyant further held that in the financial year 2019-20, Rs 6,200 crore was collected from stamp duty, while the government had so far collected about Rs. 10, 000 crore as revenue. Whereas the months of February and March were still left and there would further be significant increase in the revenue. He said that even though the government did not increase the stamp duty rate, there was a significant increase in revenue.