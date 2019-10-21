Haryana Election 2019: Dushyant Chautala takes tractor to voting booth, targets BJP over farmer distress

Sirsa: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family arrived on a tractor to cast their votes at a polling booth in Sirsa for the Haryana Assembly elections.

"I hope every citizen will vote to give a new direction to Haryana, which will strengthen the farmers of the state. If the (BJP) wave is there, then why Prime Minister had to come for five times and their national president (Amit Shah) had to cancel his rallies. In Haryana, the key issues are unemployment, security, right price for farmer's production, among others," Dushyant said here.

JJP was formed in 2018 after splitting from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).