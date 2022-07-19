e-Paper Get App

Mining mafia mows down DSP rank officer in Haryana

Surender Singh Bishnoi was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh District. The accused are on the run

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
A senior police officer was killed by mining mafia in Haryana on Tuesday.

Surender Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer, was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh District.

Bishnoi had arrived at the spot after receiving information that illegal mining was taking place. He signalled the truck to slow down, but the driver instead sped up and ran him over, killing him on the spot.

The accused are on the run and police have launched a search operation to arrest them.

Senior police officers, including the inspector general of Nuh, have reached the spot.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij promised strict action against the mining mafia. “No one will be spared,” he said.

This is a developing story...

