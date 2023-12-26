Haryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon

Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) - a dedicated agency established to spearhead drone-related initiatives – seemed to explore hitherto untouched vistas in Haryana.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors, chief secretary and senior vice chairperson of DRIISHYA, Sanjeev Kaushal, said that DRIISHYA had decided to collaborate with traffic police of Gurugram to introduce drone-based land surveying on national highways (NHs).

Notably, areas like Bhiwani (90 sq km) and Gurugram (230 sq km) have witnessed comprehensive mapping efforts. Additionally, the agency has prioritised infrastructural integrity, evident from the thermal inspections conducted on critical power lines in Gurugram-Daulatabad and Palwal-Rajpura areas.

State government's mapping plan in Haryana

Stating that drone were becoming an integral part of state governance strategy - from enhancing traffic and crime surveillance to revolutionise agricultural practices, he said that the agency was set to augment its fleet with 20 new large-scale drones, in addition to six specialized agricultural drones designed for nano-fertilizer spraying demonstrations.

The recent recruitment drive saw DRIISHYA onboarding 20 drones and 16 co-pilots, following rigorous examinations conducted in partnership with Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal (Sonepat).

More about DRIISHYA

Meanwhile, it was also said that DRIISHYA had received a surge of requests, especially from farmers eager to master drone operations. The agency acknowledged the current training ground’s constraints and was actively scouting opportunities to establish dedicated training facilities, notably at the Horticulture University at Karnal. It would also enable end-users like farmers to harness its benefits for optimizing output.

Their training programmes were also said to have empowered a diverse cohort, ranging from co-pilots to external candidates and agriculturists. This knowledge dissemination was further underscored by their drone-assisted nano-fertilizer spraying initiative, benefiting 100 acres of farmland in Karnal.