 Haryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon

Haryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon

The Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) is a dedicated agency established to spearhead drone-related initiatives in the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) - a dedicated agency established to spearhead drone-related initiatives – seemed to explore hitherto untouched vistas in Haryana.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors, chief secretary and senior vice chairperson of DRIISHYA, Sanjeev Kaushal, said that DRIISHYA had decided to collaborate with traffic police of Gurugram to introduce drone-based land surveying on national highways (NHs).

Notably, areas like Bhiwani (90 sq km) and Gurugram (230 sq km) have witnessed comprehensive mapping efforts. Additionally, the agency has prioritised infrastructural integrity, evident from the thermal inspections conducted on critical power lines in Gurugram-Daulatabad and Palwal-Rajpura areas.

State government's mapping plan in Haryana

Stating that drone were becoming an integral part of state governance strategy - from enhancing traffic and crime surveillance to revolutionise agricultural practices, he said that the agency was set to augment its fleet with 20 new large-scale drones, in addition to six specialized agricultural drones designed for nano-fertilizer spraying demonstrations.

The recent recruitment drive saw DRIISHYA onboarding 20 drones and 16 co-pilots, following rigorous examinations conducted in partnership with Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal (Sonepat).

Read Also
Goa: Hi-Tech Drones To Monitor Soil, Temperatures In Forests
article-image

More about DRIISHYA

Meanwhile, it was also said that DRIISHYA had received a surge of requests, especially from farmers eager to master drone operations. The agency acknowledged the current training ground’s constraints and was actively scouting opportunities to establish dedicated training facilities, notably at the Horticulture University at Karnal. It would also enable end-users like farmers to harness its benefits for optimizing output.

Their training programmes were also said to have empowered a diverse cohort, ranging from co-pilots to external candidates and agriculturists. This knowledge dissemination was further underscored by their drone-assisted nano-fertilizer spraying initiative, benefiting 100 acres of farmland in Karnal.

Read Also
Drone technology startup Aarav Unmanned Systems bags Rs 15 cr project from Survey of India to map...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Slams BJP Govt Over Disaster Fund Relief Issue After It's Split With NDA

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Slams BJP Govt Over Disaster Fund Relief Issue After It's Split With NDA

West Bengal: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Form 15-Member Election Management Team To Highlight TMC's...

West Bengal: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Form 15-Member Election Management Team To Highlight TMC's...

'Agreed To Work Together For Peace, Security & Stability': PM Modi On Conversation With Saudi Crown...

'Agreed To Work Together For Peace, Security & Stability': PM Modi On Conversation With Saudi Crown...

Tamil Nadu: ED Registers Case Against Its Arrested Officer, Who Was Booked By Cops On Bribery Charge

Tamil Nadu: ED Registers Case Against Its Arrested Officer, Who Was Booked By Cops On Bribery Charge

Haryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon

Haryana: 'DRIISHYA' To Conduct Drone-Based Surveys Of State's National Highways Soon