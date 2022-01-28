Drone technology startup Aarav Unmanned Systems bags Rs 15 cr project from Survey of India to map Haryana

Drone technology start-up Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) on Thursday said it has bagged a large-scale mapping project from the Survey of India worth $2 million (about Rs 15 crore) to map the entire state of Haryana.

The state is spread over an area of around 32,000 square kilometers, the company said.

''The project initiated in January 2022 is scheduled to be completed by next year. The project will be pivotal to revive the land records apart from boosting the planning and designing of critical infrastructure for transportation, irrigation, portable water supply etc. across the state of Haryana,'' AUS founder and CEO Vipul Singh said in a statement.

Under this project, AUS will deploy its proprietary survey grade drones to ensure accurate data capturing which will further be processed by the Survey of India to update the revenue maps and GIS database by digitising the land records.

AUS has mapped roughly 10,000 villages and completed its contract for mapping villages in Uttarakhand successfully till date, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:21 AM IST